Julio Urías makes statement on mound as Dodgers hold off Diamondbacks

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Julio Urías officially has a scoreless streak going.

A week after tossing five shutout innings against the last-place Oakland A’s — an incremental step forward in his up-and-down season — the Dodgers left-hander delivered a more resounding statement Tuesday, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks over six impressive innings in the team’s 5-4 win at Chase Field.

In vintage Urías fashion, the 26-year-old southpaw played to all his strengths in a four-hit, five-strikeout display.

His fastball command was sharp, locating it to all corners of the strike zone. His breaking ball was effective, as the Diamondbacks managed to put only one of his 26 slurves into play.

And where big innings, bouts of frustration and inconsistent command had plagued Urías earlier in the season, leading a career-worse 4.69 ERA entering Tuesday, the Dodgers’ opening-day starter avoided any such stumbling blocks in their series opener in Phoenix, completing scoreless starts in consecutive outings for the first time all year.

The Diamondbacks made it close late.

Once down 4-0, Arizona scored two runs in the eighth off Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol. Trailing 5-2 entering the ninth, they got two more off Dodgers closer Evan Phillips, who let the potential winning run reach base before escaping the jam with a game-ending double-play.

The Dodgers did most of their scoring early.

Kiké Hernández hit an RBI double in the second, giving him 13 hits and eight RBIs through his first 12 games back with the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman fueled a three-run rally in the fifth with back-to-back RBI doubles, part of a two-RBI game for Betts (who also added the key insurance run in the eighth) and three-hit game for Freeman (raising his batting average to .343).

Urías cruised from there.

Through the first four innings, only three Diamondbacks reached base and none advanced past first. In the fifth, their closest chance at breaking through was denied by outfielder David Peralta, who robbed ex-Arizona teammate Carson Kelly of a two-run homer with a leaping catch at the wall in left.

After Ketel Marte led off the Diamondbacks half of the sixth inning with a single, the Dodgers bullpen started to stir.

However, Urías promptly mowed through the heart of the Arizona order. All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll grounded out to second. Deadline day acquisition Tommy Pham took a called third strike. Notorious Dodgers killer Christian Walker whiffed on a changeup to retire the side.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham (28) is caught stealing by Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the second inning on Tuesday in Phoenix. (Matt York / Associated Press)

It’s now been 14 innings since Urías last gave up a run, going back to his July 25 start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has also yielded two runs or fewer in eight of his last 11 starts (though he suffered clunkers of five, six and eight runs clunkers in the other three).

Urías is still a ways off his Cy Young-caliber pace of the last two seasons. Even after Tuesday’s outing, his ERA only dropped to 4.39, still a career-worst mark as he approaches free agency this offseason.

For the Dodgers, however, what matters most is whether Urías can round into form over the season’s final couple of months. Even with Clayton Kershaw set to return from the injured list Thursday, Urías might well be the most important piece to their late-season pitching fortunes.

And, at long last, he is starting to look more like his old self for an extended run.

Martinez scratched again

For the third time in the last month, the Dodgers had to scratch designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the lineup shortly before first pitch Tuesday because of an injury in his groin/hamstring area.

Martinez first dealt with the issue on July 23 in Texas, missing a couple of games. He missed three more games earlier this month, after being pinch-hit for on July 30 before his first at-bat in a game against Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, Martinez appeared to aggravate the problem during pregame batting practice.

