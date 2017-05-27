Brandon McCarthy, Chase Utley deliver in Dodgers' 5-0 victory over the Cubs

Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, and Brandon McCarthy and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Chicago has been shut out in three consecutive road games and held scoreless in four of its last six games away from Wrigley Field, scoring five runs in that span.

The Cubs have not scored in 29 consecutive road innings, including a 3-0 defeat to St. Louis on May 14, and a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.

McCarthy (5-1) allowed two-out singles to Ian Happ in the fourth and Addison Russell in the fifth. He struck out six and walked one, winning his second straight start and lowering his ERA to 3.28.

Stripling gave up Miguel Montero's leadoff single in the eighth and finished for his second professional save, his first since 2013 with Double-A Chattanooga.

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning as the Dodgers won their third in a row.

John Lackey (4-5) gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in six innings.

Utley's single in the fourth put Los Angeles ahead.

As part of a league-wide tribute to the nation's military, the Cubs and Dodgers wore olive green hats and uniforms accented with olive-green lettering.