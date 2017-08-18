Dodgers acquire outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Mets

Already charging toward a franchise record for victories, the Dodgers continue to tweak and improve their roster. The latest addition is outfielder Curtis Granderson, who was acquired from the New York Mets on Friday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Granderson, 36, has hit 19 home runs with an .815 on-base plus slugging percentage for the Mets. He has played all three outfield positions, though he primarily handles the corners.

Granderson is a left-handed batter who could add pressure to slumping center fielder Joc Pederson.

Pederson went one for three with a double in Friday's victory against the Tigers, but has struggled for most of the second half. He displayed a revamped swing on Friday night.

Granderson could also aid the team off the bench. Andre Ethier, another veteran left-handed hitter, is expected to rejoin the team in September. But Ethier has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries.