Dodgers

Dodgers set to acquire Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech in three-team trade

The Cardinals' Tommy Edman takes grounders during a spring training workout Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Jupiter, Fla.
Tommy Edman, above working out at spring training this year, is on a minor-league rehab assignment and could provide the Dodgers versatility in the field.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
After waiting until the eve of this year’s MLB trade deadline to make their first big move, the Dodgers were close to executing a complex maneuver on Monday, one expected to land them utility man Tommy Edman and relief pitcher Michael Kopech in a three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

It was far from a blockbuster deal for the first-place but injury-plagued Dodgers. Edman is a career .265 hitter who has yet to play this year because of offseason wrist surgery and an ankle sprain. Kopech is a hard-throwing, yet walk-prone, right-hander with a 4.74 ERA and nine saves this season.

But, both players come with upside — Edman as a switch-hitter and versatile defensive option in both the infield and outfield; Kopech as a talented former first-round pick who moved to the bullpen this year after being a starter in 2022 and 2023.

Both players are also under team control through the end of next season.

In return, the Dodgers sent outfielder Miguel Vargas and two minor-league prospects to the White Sox.

In the other portion of the deal, the Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from Chicago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

