Dave Roberts manages to stay the course

“The other night I hit three rockets and went 0-for-4, and I was like ‘What the . . . . is wrong with my swing?’” Hernandez said. “And I came in the next day, and he was like, ‘If you go 0-for-4 every day for the rest of the year doing that, that’s OK. I’m still going to play you.’ I almost punched him when he said it, but it’s true.”