Cody Bellinger homers in Dodgers' Cactus League loss to Diamondbacks

The Dodgers lost 4-1 to Arizona on Friday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. They are 11-10 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger hit his second home run of the spring. He also singled, accounting for two of the Dodgers' five hits. … Corey Seager went hitless in three at-bats, striking out twice. He is batting .185 with 10 strikeouts in 27 at-bats.
ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler, brought back from minor league camp for the day, started and threw two hitless innings. … Wilmer Font, out of options and trying to secure a bullpen spot, gave up three runs in two innings. His spring earned run average: 10.38
EXTRA BASES: Seager (elbow) played shortstop for the first time this spring and reported no concerns. … Pat Venditte, who throws with both hands, pitched a scoreless inning to lower his ERA to 0.96. His fastballs do not rise above the mid-80s, but he has 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
