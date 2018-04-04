Dodgers go down softly in loss to Diamondbacks 6-1

You can say this for the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers, who have now lost all four games in which either Clayton Kershaw or Kenley Jansen has appeared: They are making the tedium of April baseball seem interesting. A day after a 15-inning slog, the bullpen mutated a tidy pitcher's duel into something grotesque with four walks in the seventh inning of a 6-1 defeat to Arizona.
The culprits were Scott Alexander and Pedro Baez. Alexander started the fire, giving up a pair of singles and two walks to leave the bases loaded. Baez splashed gasoline on the blaze by walking the first two batters he saw. Arizona scored three times in the inning and created enough distance to capture this early-season series.
Kershaw made his second start of 2018 on Tuesday. His teammates topped their output from opening day, when they provided Kershaw zero runs of support against San Francisco. This time, the Dodgers (2-4) managed to at least bring a runner home. They could convert few other opportunities against Arizona starter Zack Godley, who leaned on his sinker to complete seven innings.
Kershaw (0-2, 2.25 earned-run average) logged six innings. He yielded four hits. Two were solo home runs, courtesy of second baseman Daniel Descalso and outfielder David Peralta. He struck out six. All three of the runs he has allowed this season are home runs.
The bullpen was taxed after Monday. For this, they can blame Hyun-Jin Ryu, who lasted only 3 2/3 innings to open the game. They can also blame Jansen. He surrendered a game-tying, three-run homer in the ninth inning to send the game into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The performance of Jansen has been the most troubling aspect of these past six games.
Jansen showed no signs of stress in the afternoon. He bounded through the clubhouse, fooling around with Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson. He toiled in the weight room. And he met with Roberts. Jansen "reassured me that he is completely fine."
For the past several days, Jansen has polished his delivery with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. Earlier in the spring, Jansen had felt tightness in his hamstring. The training staff cleared him to pitch in the middle of March. His velocity remained lukewarm. Honeycutt suggested the hamstring issue "got him out of whack" and was now affecting Jansen "subconsciously."
"Every year, he goes through some times where he's out of sync," Honeycutt said. "We've just got to get back to his basics. And his basics are he's a big body moving who has got to get synced up. When he gets his legs moving properly, then the arm follows suit."
Jansen was not the only former All-Star with velocity concerns. On opening day, Kershaw's fastball hovered at 92.o mph, down from the 93.0 mph he averaged in his first start of 2017, according to Brooks Baseball.
His velocity looked similar on Tuesday. He needed 23 pitches to complete the first inning. Ten came after the umpires declined to ring up Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after a two-strike check-swing. Kershaw was walking off the mound when he realized umpire Gerry Davis had called a ball. Kershaw walked Goldschmidt before retiring outfielder A.J. Pollock in an eight-pitch at-bat. Kershaw shook his head as he left the diamond.
An inning later, there were more pressing concerns. Kershaw pumped an 0-1, 92.1 mph fastball down the middle. Descalso clubbed it beyond the right-field pool for a solo shot.
The Dodgers evened the score in the third. Austin Barnes ripped a leadoff double into left. Kershaw bunted him over to third. Chris Taylor hit a towering sacrifice fly to the warning track in right-center field.
The deadlock end during the second at-bat in the bottom of the third. Peralta was hitless in his first 10 plate appearances against Kershaw. Now he benefited from a mistake. Kershaw let a slider drift over the middle. Peralta made the pitch disappear.
Godley kept the lead safe. After the third inning, he allowed only one hit. It was a sizzling ground-rule double off Yasiel Puig's bat in the sixth inning. The hit came with one out, which gave both Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp a chance to bring him home. Bellinger rolled a sinker into the glove of Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso. Kemp whiffed on a pair of curveballs to strand Puig at third.
Alexander replaced Kershaw for the seventh. Acquired during the offseason from Kansas City, Alexander wields a hellacious two-seam sinker. During his brief tenure as a Dodger, the pitch sinks too often outside the zone. After two singles, he walked pitcher Jorge De La Rosa, who was trying to bunt, to load the bases. A second walk, to shortstop Ketel Marte, brought home a run.
Alexander has faced 12 batters this season. Five have walked. It is a troublesome trend.
Into the mess stepped Baez. He only sunk the team deeper. Baez threw nine pitches to Goldschmidt and Pollock. Only one was a strike. The game was lost.
