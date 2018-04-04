Dodgers go down softly in loss to Diamondbacks 6-1

Godley kept the lead safe. After the third inning, he allowed only one hit. It was a sizzling ground-rule double off Yasiel Puig's bat in the sixth inning. The hit came with one out, which gave both Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp a chance to bring him home. Bellinger rolled a sinker into the glove of Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso. Kemp whiffed on a pair of curveballs to strand Puig at third.