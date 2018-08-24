Dodgers Dugout: Houston, we have a problem

Home runs are great. And when that approach works, you win games 16-1 and look unstoppable. But when it doesn’t work, you end up breaking up a no-hitter with a solo home run and go on to strike out with the bases loaded and one out or the bases loaded with two out, when putting the ball in play would have scored a run. Or you hit that fly ball to left with a runner on second and no one out, failing to advance him, so that when the hitter grounds to short, there’s no runner at third to score. Then you wonder what happened when you lose the game by a run. But that Dodger hitter probably thinks, “If I had hit a home run, we would have won!” instead of, “If I had advanced that runner, he would have scored in that inning and we might not have lost!”