Dodgers excited about what speedy shortstop Kellon Lindsey could provide

A photo of Kellon Lindsey is shown on the video board after Lindsey was selected 23rd overall by the Dodgers in the MLB draft in Fort Worth on Sunday.

With their first pick in the 2024 draft, the Dodgers selected the same kind of player they did with their first pick in the 2023 draft: a high school player with exceptional speed, strong defensive ability at a key position, and the promise of power to come.

This year’s edition: shortstop Kellon Lindsey from Hardee High School in Florida.

“The excitement level our player development staff has is through the roof,” said Billy Gasparino, the Dodgers’ vice president of baseball operations. “We really think we found someone who is going to be a great Dodger.”

Advertisement

That might happen, but not for a few years. The Dodgers are under .500 (23-24) over the last eight weeks, they have 12 pitchers on the injured list, and they used four pitchers Sunday acquired this year in minor league transactions or after they had been designated for assignment.

With the 23rd pick in the first round in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers select Florida high school shortstop Kellon Lindsey. pic.twitter.com/lnvWJwNr5D — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2024

Under the circumstances, did president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman ask his scouting department to consider whether any college pitcher might be worth taking so that he could be promoted into the major league bullpen sometime this season?

“Trust me, we feel your pain,” Gasparino said. “We know, with all the injuries going on at the big league level. I think it’s tempting at times to try to think like that, but we just haven’t.

“Andrew and (general manager) Brandon Gomes have been really steady on: Do what’s best long-term for the organization. We’ll figure out the short term. Don’t let that impact the decision.”

Lindsey, 18, took a huge step forward this spring, when he completed his final high school football season and concentrated entirely on baseball for the first time. He and the Dodgers could sense strength developing, even if has not yet shown up in the statistics.

He batted .403 this season, with one home run and 25 walks in 25 games.

“I feel like I can pretty much put the ball in play whenever I want,” Lindsey said. “I think that’s an important tool to have. I think the power is coming, and I have power. I’m excited to finally get to focus on baseball and get into positions where I can use that power.”

The Dodgers’ first-round pick last year, center fielder Kendall George, is batting .272 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga this season, with one home run and 24 stolen bases in 60 games.

Advertisement

The recommended bonus for Lindsey, as the 23rd overall pick in the draft, is $3.68 million. Lindsey said he plans to sign with the Dodgers rather than play college baseball.

The first two rounds of the draft were conducted Sunday; the Dodgers forfeited their second-round pick when they signed Shohei Ohtani. The draft continues Monday; the Dodgers also forfeited their fifth-round pick when they signed Ohtani.