Dodgers Dugout: Comeback was thrilling, but get ready to say goodbye to Cody Bellinger

just like that, the Dodgers have won four in a row and would make the playoffs if the season ended today. Only 136 games left.

Sweep sensations

The highlight of the sweep of the Phillies was Saturday night's amazing comeback. Down 5-2 in the ninth, it appeared about 30% of the fans in the stadium had left -- probably the same people who thought the season was already over.

Puig. Homer. Bellinger. Homer. Turner. Homer. Score is tied. Barnes. Single. Seager. Single. Gonzalez. Single. Game. Over. You can watch it all here.

It was one of the greatest comebacks in Dodgers history. Chris Hatcher even contributed by giving up a run in the eighth, making all three home runs necessary. It's the type of win that can become a signature win -- especially when it is followed up by another strong outing by Hyun-jin Ryu, who got his first win in over 900 days on Sunday, and begins with the first good outing by Kenta Maeda, who gave up two runs in seven innings while striking out eight in Friday's win.

Now let's see what happens against San Francisco, which has the worst record in the National League.

Thinking ahead

So the Dodgers could get Logan Forsythe, Joc Pederson and Franklin Gutierrez back this week, meaning some interesting roster decisions will need to be made. I would guess that when Forsythe comes back, Chris Taylor will be sent down, because Taylor can't play the outfield like Enrique Hernandez, and he can't play catcher like Austin Barnes. But who goes down if Pederson is activated? And then who goes down when Gutierrez comes back? If Cody Bellinger continues to play like he has, you can't send him down, can you? That means you send down either Andrew Toles or the seemingly bulletproof Scott Van Slyke. So this will be a very interesting week.

Hopefully, Bellinger makes the decision very difficult for the team, but the guess is that Bellinger goes down so he can get plenty of at-bats in triple-A. If by Friday he is still hitting over .270 with power, I 'd keep him, and give Adrian Gonzalez a stint on the 10-day disabled list to give his forearm and back a rest. He's still grinding out at-bats but his power is gone and he looks really uncomfortable out there. You could also cut Hatcher loose and go with 12 pitchers, or, at the very least, bring Josh Fields back. Andrew Friedman could finally say, “Go ahead and release those photos you have of me, Chris. Nothing could be more embarrassing than keeping you on the team for three years.”

However, the odds are that Bellinger goes down. As Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday: “Cody is here by way of injury, and you have guys coming back. I don’t think it’s up for discussion that because he’s performing in this short time — which is great for his confidence and for us — that someone else is going to be a casualty because of Cody.”

People who sit near you at Dodgers games

Whenever I go to a game, I always sit next to at least one person, or group of people, who belong in the following category. How about you?

--The man who is there trying to impress his too-young-for-him date. He usually has a cap pulled low to cover his graying-at-the-sides hair. He spends the game explaining everything to the woman, who knows more about the Dodgers than he does, sits as far away from him as she can in her seat and vows never to use Tinder again.

--The person who is the expert on baseball and spends the whole game pointing out bits of trivia, which he usually has wrong. He's the Cliff Clavin of baseball games.

--The young group of people who show up drunk, sit in your row and constantly walk by to go get more beer during the game. They are barely cognizant that a game is actually taking place, and you hope they drive the opposite way from you on the way home.

--The two millennials who got the tickets from the company they work for. They arrive in long-sleeve shirts and ties and spend the whole game talking about their idiot bosses and why Dolores hasn't gone out with either of them yet (they eventually decide that she must not be into guys).

--The extremely casual fans. They usually arrive around the second inning and leave around the seventh. When the Dodgers win the division, they usually high-five each other at work and tell others how they have been fans for years and even went to games during the season. But if you showed them a picture of Justin Turner, they'd have no idea who he is.

--The Dodgers fans who are bringing their baby to his or her first game. The baby is dressed in Dodgers gear, and the couple are obviously big fans, thrilled to be sharing Dodger Stadium with their newborn. Around the sixth inning, the baby gets fussy so they decide to leave, guaranteeing that the Dodgers will do something great the moment they get to their car. You genuinely feel bad for them as you move up to where they were sitting.