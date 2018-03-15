Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 7: Roy Campanella 

On a personal note, my mom was friends with a woman who had season seats in the front of the club level (the level where the press box is) in the early to mid-1980s. She often invited us to go to games with her. Sitting next to the press box in those days was Campanella, in his wheelchair, taking in each game. I was a teenager at the time and painfully shy, so I would pass by him each time we went to a game, but never said anything to him. He was a legendary figure and it was an honor just to be on the same level with him. Finally, one game I worked up the courage to walk up to him and say, "Mr. Campanella, I'm sorry to bother you. I just wanted to say hi and tell you what a big fan I am of you." He smiled and I started to walk away. He called me over, asked my name, and for the next two innings or so, I sat next to Roy Campanella as we talked about baseball and the Dodgers. It remains one of the great moments of my life.