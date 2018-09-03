Dodgers Dugout: What analytics missed about Matt Kemp

As many longtime Dodgers Dugout readers know, I am a fan of analytics and advanced statistics. I use WAR, ERA+, OPS+, FIP and many other stats so often that I usually don’t even explain them anymore, assuming you all know what I am talking about. They are an added tool that allows us to determine how much a player is contributing. I’m happy that most people are beginning to realize that pitcher wins are overrated and that RBIs can be impacted as much by how often you come up with runners on base compared with another player.