Dodgers Dugout: A closer look at the Manny Machado trade

Ross: Only four catchers in the modern era have been the best average hitter in his league — “Bubbles” Hargrave of the 1936 Reds, Ernie Lombardi with the 1938 and 1942 Reds, Joe Mauer of the Twins in 2006, 2008 and 2009, and Buster Posey of the 2012 Giants. Why? Michael, physical pounding behind the plate for 150 or more games and lack of speed needed for infield hits. My late friend, Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter, estimated that he went into a crouch 250,000 times. Not good for the legs.