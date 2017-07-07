Dodgers Dugout: 2017? It feels more like 1988

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and I remember when the All-Star game was your only chance to see some great players on TV.

Smooth sailing

Almost lost in all the All-Star talk this week is the fact the Dodgers swept Arizona, their nearest division rivals, have the second-best record in baseball and lead the NL West by 5 ½ games.

Thursday night’s win was thrilling. Trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers got a leadoff single from Yasiel Puig off of Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney. Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger walked to load the bases. Rodney then walked Logan Forsythe to make it 4-2. Corey Seager singled to center, scoring two runs. Justin Turner was walked intentionally to load the bases again. Arizona then replaced Rodney with T.J. McFarland, who promptly gave up the game-winning single to Chris Taylor.

“It feels like we’re never out of the game,” Taylor said after the win.

The Dodgers are clearly the best team in the National League right now and have that magical feel to them, much like the 1988 team did. It was the 22nd comeback victory for the team, and they are now on pace to win 108 games.

Don’t blame the TV deal

When no Dodgers were voted by fans into the starting lineup of this year's All-Star game, reliever Kenley Jansen blamed the fans. Many of those same fans took to email and social media to say that it's not the fault of the fans, it’s because about 70% of fans in the area still can't watch the team on TV. But is that correct? Let's take a look at Dodgers All-Star voting history since 1970 (when fan voting for the All-Star game starters resumed after 12 years in which the players voted) until the TV deal began before the 2014 season.

1970s

This decade was somewhat similar to the current problem: Not every game was on TV, yet it was the most successful decade for Dodgers All-Star starters, with 13 overall, including a campaign by Dodgers fans to get Steve Garvey elected as a write-in candidate in 1974.

1970-73: None

1974: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Jimmy Wynn.

1975: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Jimmy Wynn.

1976: Steve Garvey

1977: Ron Cey, Steve Garvey

1978: Steve Garvey, Rick Monday

1979: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes

1980s

The 80s started with a bang, with fans voting four Dodgers into the starting lineup in 1980, which is also the last time Dodger Stadium played host to the game. But only two other Dodgers were voted into the lineup in the ensuing years.

1980: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, Reggie Smith

1981: Davey Lopes

1982: None

1983: Steve Sax

1984-89: None

1990s

Only five times were Dodgers voted into the lineup in the 1990s. Mike Piazza accounted for four of them.

1990: Mike Scioscia

1991-93: None

1994: Mike Piazza

1995: Mike Piazza

1996: Mike Piazza

1997: Mike Piazza

1998-99: None

2000s

Almost every game was available for the majority of fans to watch in the 2000s, but only two times were Dodgers elected. In 2009, Matt Kemp was part of the Final Vote but lost to Shane Victorino of Philadelphia.

2000-04: None

2005: Jeff Kent

2006: None

2007: Russell Martin

2008-09: None

2010s

In 2011, Andre Ethier was part of the Final Vote but lost to Victorino. In 2013, Adrian Gonzalez and Yasiel Puig were part of the Final Vote, but lost to Freddie Freeman of Atlanta.

2010: Andre Ethier

2011: Matt Kemp

2012: Matt Kemp

2013: None

Before the 2014 season began, the Dodgers' new channel began showing their games, with 70% of Dodgers fans not being able to watch them. Despite that, Dodgers fans elected a player to the starting lineup in 2014 and in 2017, they added Justin Turnerto the roster after the Final Vote. In 2015, Clayton Kershaw was part of the Final Vote, but lost to Carlos Martinez of St. Louis.

2014: Yasiel Puig

2015-17: None

So what conclusions can be drawn? Blaming the TV deal for the lack of starters is shortsighted. Does it help? Of course not. But I think there is more at play here than just that.