Dodgers Dugout: A little small ball never hurt anyone

--Historical note: Royals manager Dick Howser did a similar thing in the 1985 ALCS. His opponent, Toronto, had left-handed hitters such as Al Oliver, who would tee off on Royals closer Dan Quisenberry, a right-hander. Howser needed to counter that, so he started a right-hander, Bret Saberhagen in Game 7. Bobby Cox, managing the Blue Jays, started his left-handed hitting lineup. Saberhagen pitched three scoreless innings and Howser took him out and brought in Charlie Leibrandt, a left-hander. Sure enough, Cox took out most of his left-handed hitters. Oliver, Rance Mulliniks and Ernie Whitt went to the bench for Garth Iorg, Jeff Burroughs and Cliff Johnson. When Quisenberry came in in the ninth, the Blue Jays had no one to counter with. Leibrandt got the win, Quisenberry got the last outs. The Royals went on to win the World Series.