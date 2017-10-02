Dodgers Dugout: The moment we have all been waiting for is almost here

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I am not superstitious or anything, but when the Dodgers take a lead in Game 1, I expect everyone out there to remain in the same seat and not move.

The schedule

Let’s get the important thing out of the way. When are the Dodgers playing? Here’s the NLDS playoff schedule. The Dodgers will play the winner of Wednesday’s playoff game between Colorado and Arizona. The Colorado-Arizona game will be at 5 p.m. PDT on TBS.

Game 1

Friday at Dodgers, 7:30 p.m. PDT, TBS

Game 2

Saturday at Dodgers, 6 p.m. PDT, TBS

Game 3

Oct. 9, at Arizona or Colorado, TBA, TBS

Game 4 (if necessary)

Oct. 10 at Arizona or Colorado, TBA, TBS

Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 12 at Dodgers, TBA, TBS

Random thoughts

We won’t know who the Dodgers will play until Wednesday night, so let’s leave the serious analysis for Friday’s newsletter. Until then:

-- Justin Turner finished the season hitting .322, the highest Dodgers batting average among qualifiers since Matt Kemp hit .324 in 2011. Turner becomes only the 15th L.A. Dodger to hit .320 or above.

-- Cody Bellinger joins Gary Sheffield (twice), Adrian Beltre, Matt Kemp, Mike Piazza and Shawn Green as the only L.A. Dodgers to hit at least .260, have an OB% of at least .350 and a SLG% of at least .580.

-- Corey Seager hit. 292 with a double, two homers and six RBIs in his last seven games, so his slump appears over.

-- Clayton Kershaw led the NL in wins, ERA and strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s pretty good.

OK, enough looking back. Take the next couple of days to appreciate the season, then let’s all meet back here on Friday to look forward to an NLDS against either the Diamondbacks or Rockies.

