Dodgers Dugout: It's Game 7. What else is there to say?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Los Angeles Mitchell. I sold my house and car, turned in all the recycling material I had, sold all my blood, mowed every lawn in the neighborhood, robbed a bank, raised a ton of money on gofundme.com and won the lottery and still can’t afford World Series tickets.

Game 6

Great moments are born from great opportunity. And that's what you have here tonight, folks. That's what you've earned here tonight.

--It seems only fitting that this World Series, one of the greatest ever, goes to a Game 7.

--The day off seemed to do wonders for the Dodgers’ bullpen.

One game. If we played 'em 10 times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight.

--You can’t say enough about what a great job Brandon Morrow has done all season. It was good to see him erase the Game 5 memory by escaping a bases-loaded jam in Game 6.

--I was very afraid when Justin Verlander cruised through five innings. I have to admit that the defeatist side of me grew stronger.

Tonight, we play with them. Tonight, we hit with them. And we shut them down because we can!

--You can’t say enough about what kind of job Kenta Maeda has done in the bullpen.

--Everyone will be available tonight. Yu Darvish will start, backed by Alex Wood, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and everybody else.

--Funny how there is no talk about slicked baseball after a 3-1 game.

Tonight, WE are the greatest baseball team in the world.

--It’s only fitting that Chris Taylor, the unsung hero of the season, got the tying hit. And that Joc Pederson got the insurance home run.

--I’m not saying anything negative about anyone in this newsletter. These are the two best teams in baseball going at it.

You were born to be baseball players. Every one of you. And you were meant to be here tonight.

--So no more analyzing, sarcasm or anything else. Here’s to a great Game 7, with a delirious Dodger Stadium crowd watching the World Series title come back where it belongs.

This is your time. Their time is done. It's over. I'm sick and tired of hearing about how we haven’t won a World Series in 29 years. This is your time. Now go out there and take it.

And finally

Here’s the inspiration for the italicized words. Just watch. And here’s a pretty good previous Game 7. Watch it here.

Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter: @latimeslosangeles.