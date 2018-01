Dodgers acquire right-handed pitcher Dylan Baker

The Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Dylan Baker from Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

The Brewers designated Baker for assignment on Dec. 21. The team had claimed Baker from Cleveland in November.

With the acquisition of Baker, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster is full.

Baker pitched for five seasons in Cleveland’s minor-league system. He never rose above double-A. He posted a 2.84 earned-run average in 13 relief appearances for double-A Akron in 2017.

