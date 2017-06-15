Rich Hill struggles during Dodgers' 12-5 loss to Cleveland

Rich Hill stomped into the Dodgers dugout, flung his glove against the bench and disappeared from sight. He did this after the first inning on Thursday, when he threw 40 pitches and dumped his team in a three-run hole. He repeated the sequence after the second inning, when he gave up two more runs. And he watched from the dugout as the game itself disappeared from reach in the fifth.

In all, Hill was charged with seven runs in a 12-5 loss to the Indians. Hill cost his club a chance for a sweep as a six-game winning streak snapped. Hill had not allowed seven runs in one outing since June 30, 2009 — when he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

The debacle heightened scrutiny of Hill’s performance in 2017. Signed to a three-year, $48-million contract in the winter, Hill has been beset by blisters and maddened by inconsistent command. He has yet to pitch in the sixth inning this season. His earned-run average inflated to 5.14 after Thursday.

On the official record, Hill pitched only four innings. But he returned for the fifth, after a two-run homer by Chris Taylor in the fourth cut the Dodgers’ deficit to one run. The team would never get closer. Hill walked a batter and gave up a single to another before Ross Stripling surrendered a three-run homer to Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall. Cleveland collected three more runs off Stripling in the sixth.

In the morning, the forecast threatened rain. Manager Dave Roberts sounded confident about Hill’s ability to help the Dodgers avoid the storm. “Rich, when he’s going well, he works very efficiently,” he said before the game.

Hill felt heartened by his outing on June 9. He completed five innings, only one of which stretched into a marathon. Afterward he mentioned mechanical improvements that streamlined his approach to the plate and sharpened his command. Those alterations did not follow him to Cleveland.

From the start, Hill operated under duress. He gave up a leadoff single on a 3-1 fastball. He gave up another single on a full-count fastball. Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez singled on a 1-1 fastball to drive in a run. Hill loaded the bases when a curveball brushed the leg of slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

Hill edged toward an escape, but stumbled with two outs. He issued a walk to catcher Roberto Perez, a man with a .229 on-base percentage. The nightmare extended when rookie outfielder Bradley Zimmer beat Hill to the bag on an infield single.

Down three runs, Hill let the second inning resemble the first. After a one-out single by 31-year-old journeyman outfielder Daniel Robertson, Ramirez roped an RBI double. Ramirez got caught trying to steal third base, which proved even more beneficial a few moments later. Encarnacion clobbered a 2-2 fastball for a home run with the bases empty.

The Dodgers lineup pulled the club back into contention. Cody Bellinger recorded his 18th homer of the season with a solo shot in the fourth. Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig traded doubles in the fifth. Taylor bashed his two-run shot off Indians starter Josh Tomlin. A comeback appeared in reach — until Hill and Stripling frittered it away in the bottom of the inning.

