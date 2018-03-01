Kenley Jansen on how he rid himself of the bug plaguing the Dodgers: 'Sweat it out'

Kenley Jansen could barely sleep Wednesday night. He was another victim of the illness that has infected the Dodgers clubhouse. His body ached. His head ached. He had chills.
"Changed clothes like four times last night," he said Thursday.
The Dodgers' All-Star closer felt well enough to report to Camelback Ranch for his scheduled bullpen session Thursday, having beaten the ailment out of his body.
"Sweat it out," he said.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said "more than a dozen" players were sick and out of camp Thursday, including Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Austin Barnes, Enrique Hernandez, Chase Utley and scheduled starting pitcher Ross Stripling.
The Dodgers had the clubhouse sanitized, although Roberts still has no idea where what he called a "bug" originated.
"We don't know the cause of it," Roberts said.
Jansen said he is not scheduled to appear in a Cactus League game until March 9. He got his work in, then left Camelback Ranch around noon to get some rest. How did he feel after his workout?
"A little fatigued," he said, "by having that whatever is going around."
Twitter: @BillShaikin