Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to make rehab start with Oklahoma City

The Dodgers have added another checkpoint for Clayton Kershaw to clear on his return from the 10-day disabled list. Kershaw will pitch Saturday in a minor-league rehabilitation game for triple-A Oklahoma City, rather than start in New York against the Mets.
Kershaw is expected to make a four-inning, 60-pitch appearance. If he completes the assignment without incident, the team will activate him next week, manager Dave Roberts indicated.
“It’s just [giving] him the best chance for success and health,” Roberts said before the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field. “You consider all the factors. Get a lot of thoughts and opinions from people more qualified than I am, and you make a decision.”
Kershaw has pitched only once since May 1. He missed a month with biceps tendonitis before suffering a recurrence of a strained muscle in his lower back on May 31. Kershaw missed five weeks with a similar injury last season.
Kershaw completed a three-inning simulated game on Monday. He had hoped to pitch in the major leagues as his next step.
“He stated his case,” Roberts said. “He made his case. As he always does. Which is great. Which is what you expect.”