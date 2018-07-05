Dodgers have an eventful 6-4 win over the Pirates

Hill stood at third as Muncy came to the plate. Muncy flied out to center field. The ball traveled deep enough for third-base coach Chris Woodward to tell Hill to tag up. Hill lugged his 38-year-old frame to the plate. He did not slide so much as dive. The throw beat him, and catcher Elias Diaz applied the tag. Hill rolled into the dirt and flopped on his back. Then he picked himself up to go pitch.