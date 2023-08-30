Dodgers continue dominant month with shutout and sweep of Diamondbacks

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Mookie Betts during the third inning Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Boys of August kept on rolling Wednesday night.

In an 7-0 blowout of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers continued their torrid performance, finishing the month’s penultimate day with a 24-4 record since the end of July.

They’ve won all nine series they’ve played in the month. Wednesday clinched their fifth sweep in that stretch. And, with one more to go in Thursday night’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves, they have a chance at franchise history, on the verge of winning 25 games in a month for the first time since relocating to Los Angeles (and the third time overall).

Wednesday was one of the Dodgers’ most emphatic August wins.

They jumped ahead early, after Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward each hit two-run homers in the bottom of the third.

They kept piling on from there, getting a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth from Max Muncy.

They dominated behind a clinical, one-two pitching combination as well, with Ryan Pepiot pitching five innings and Ryan Yarbrough following with four innings of relief to earn a save.