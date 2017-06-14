Yasiel Puig suspended one game, fined by MLB for obscene gesture; Dodgers outfielder says he will appeal

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig received a one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture toward fans during Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Puig chose to appeal the suspension, and was in the lineup on Wednesday. The punishment also included an undisclosed fine.
Puig flashed two middle fingers toward fans behind the plate after hitting a home run. He said afterward that four people were heckling him before and after the at-bat.
Puig expressed contrition for having “stooped to their level,” he said on Tuesday night.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke with Puig before Wednesday’s game.
“It was something that he wishes didn’t happen,” Roberts said. “It was a reaction of emotion on his part. Bad judgment. I just made it clear that I want to talk about all our players in the context of what they do on the field, not off the field.
“He understood how I felt. It won’t happen again.”
