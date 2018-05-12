Dodgers continue to struggle against surging Reds, lose 6-2

One of the few offerings of entertainment for the crowd occurred after the sixth inning, when Matt Kemp snapped a bat over his knee and earned an ejection. Kemp was unhappy with a called third strike from umpire Alan Porter. Kemp had a case, although the call did not appear egregious. As he walked from the batter's box, Kemp flipped his bat high in the air. He caught the lumber and smashed it over his knee near the Dodgers dugout.