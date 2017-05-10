Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is out for the season with torn knee ligament

The leadoff man who helped spark the Dodgers’ recent offensive surge was lost for the season Wednesday when Andrew Toles was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 24-year-old outfielder will undergo surgery in a week to 10 days and is expected to make a full recovery by spring training in 2018.

“It’s disappointing,” Toles, on crutches, said before Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I was swinging good, feeling good, playing pretty good defense … and it all kind of came to a halt.”

Toles was injured in the seventh inning Tuesday night when, in an effort to preserve Julio Urias’ no-hit bid, he came up short while lunging for Andrew McCutchen’s ground-rule double in the left-field corner.

Toles tried to avoid a collision with the low wall by sliding on the warning track, but he jammed his right knee into the ground and was pulled from the game. Initial X-rays on the knee were negative, but an MRI test Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage.

“I’m frustrated for all of us, but mostly for Andrew,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s such a great young man, a big part of what we’re trying to do, and he adds so much to our club. For this unfortunate thing to happen, it’s disappointing.”

Toles got off to a sluggish start and was batting .196 on April 26, but his hot hitting over the past two weeks mirrored that of the Dodgers, who won nine of 11 games entering Wednesday night.

Toles hit .375 (15 for 40) with a 1.005 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs in the span to bump his season average to .271 with a .772 OPS. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs.

“You lose your leadoff guy, a guy who can play all three outfield spots and who runs well, he’s fast,” shortstop Corey Seager said. “It’s a big blow.”

Roberts said he will use Joc Pederson in the leadoff spot against right-handed starters and Enrique Hernandez or Chris Taylor against left-handers. Hot-hitting rookie Cody Bellinger will man left field, with Chase Utley and Scott Van Slyke, who was recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City, sharing first base.

The Dodgers also plan to recall right-handed-hitting outfielder Brett Eibner from triple A and place reliever Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list because of a groin injury.

Roberts said veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, sidelined by right elbow and lower back injuries, will “ramp up” his baseball activities in an effort to accelerate his return from the disabled list.

