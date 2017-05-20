Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is hospitalized

Tommy Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers to their most recent World Series championship in 1988, has been hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment.

Lasorda, 89, is “resting comfortably,” said Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener, who did not elaborate on Lasorda’s condition.

Lasorda made a prominent public appearance May 3, helping to unveil Vin Scully’s retired microphone at Dodger Stadium. He also participated in the dedication of Jackie Robinson’s statue at the stadium April 15.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He was hospitalized for 10 days last October, missing the Dodgers’ National League division series but being discharged in time to attend NL Championship Series games against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, when he retired from the position after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

“He means a lot,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Not only to me personally, but to the coaches and to the players, and obviously to the organization and the city. I consider him a friend. He’s helped me along the way, and supported me.”

Lasorda is in his 68th season with the Dodgers, starting as a left-handed pitcher in their minor league organization. He has remained with the Dodgers after his retirement as manager, as an interim general manager, advisor and ambassador.

Lasorda’s current title is special advisor to Dodgers chairman Mark Walter.

“He’s iconic,” Roberts said.

Puig gets day off

Yasiel Puig was not in the lineup on Saturday after exiting Friday’s game early due to tightness in his back. Puig and Roberts both said they believe Puig can avoid the disabled list. With a day off on Monday, the team has time to evaluate how his body responds.

With Puig out, Enrique Hernandez started in right field against the Miami Marlins.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes