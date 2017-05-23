Logan Forsythe returns to Dodgers from the disabled list

Logan Forsythe returned to the Dodgers lineup Tuesday for the first time since April 18, when a wayward fastball from Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland broke Forsythe’s right big toe.

The infielder’s rehabilitation was slowed by hamstring tightness, which Forsythe indicated began the day before his toe got hit.

“I’m just happy to be back,” Forsythe said. “The toe thing was unfortunate. It was just one of those injuries that’s out of your control. It’s part of the game, but it’s tough because you work hard to stay on the field, and things like that can take you off it.”

With Justin Turner nursing a hamstring strain, manager Dave Roberts installed Forsythe as the third baseman. Forsythe will play most days, but split time in a three-man rotation with Chase Utley and Chris Taylor. Utley started at second base Tuesday against St. Louis.

Trying to split time between Taylor and Utley will be a daily consideration for Roberts. Taylor has been one of the season’s most pleasant surprises for the Dodgers, entering Tuesday’s game hitting .333 with a 1.029 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. After a wretched April, Utley carried an .809 OPS in May into Tuesday.

“Logan, we’ve got to ease him back into things,” Roberts said. “With Chase, I want to make sure we give him opportunities, because he’s continuing to play well. And also, with Chris, just to make sure he’s current, he stays in the mix. He’s earned it.”

To keep him active, Roberts said Taylor may play the outfield in the near future. Taylor has been taking fly balls in all three outfield spots recently to prepare for the assignment. Taylor played the position at times during spring training, but looked uncomfortable after spending his career in the infield.

Roberts suggested he has seen improvement from Taylor during the pregame sessions.

“I think we’re past the point of [using him in] just an emergency situation,” Roberts said. “I keep my eye on him out there. He’s working hard to get reads. He’s getting more comfortable. The training wheels are coming off. So we’ll probably see him in the outfield here shortly.”

Short hops

Andrew Toles underwent season-ending surgery on a knee ligament. … After sitting out two games because of tightness in his back, Yasiel Puig returned to the lineup. … The Dodgers optioned reliever Josh Ravin to triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Forsythe’s return from the disabled list.

