Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager gets day off in series finale against Pirates

Corey Seager, the Dodgers’ all-star shortstop, received a day off in Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates.
Manager Dave Roberts opted to use Enrique Hernandez as the shortstop, in order to give Chris Taylor another start in center field.
As the team approaches the playoffs, Taylor appears to be the primary center fielder, despite having never played the outfield before spring training.
“It’s to keep Chris out there in center field and continue to get repetitions out there,” Roberts said. “I trust [Hernandez] at short.”
Before the team optioned outfielder Joc Pederson to the minors over the weekend, a move that precipitated the arrival of Curtis Granderson, Taylor was playing left field on a daily basis. He can play three infield positions, but the team is trying to increase his level of experience in the outfield.
Kershaw to Oklahoma City
Clayton Kershaw completed a workout at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon before leaving the clubhouse a couple of hours before the game’s first pitch.
He was scheduled to spend a day with his family in Dallas before making a rehabilitation start on Saturday for triple-A Oklahoma City, Roberts said.
The assignment called for a four-inning, 60-pitch outing. Kershaw has not pitched in a game since straining his back July 23. He is expected to rejoin the Dodgers after this outing on Saturday.
