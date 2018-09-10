Chris Taylor's power surge with Dodgers comes at a price

The Dodgers will face the Rockies once more this season, in a three-game series starting Sept. 17 at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are lined up to start the final two games of the series. The Dodgers plan to give Kershaw and Buehler an extra day of rest this week. … Alex Wood is scheduled to start Monday in Cincinnati, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on Tuesday. With Kershaw bumped from Wednesday to Thursday, Roberts said Wednesday could be a bullpen game, perhaps started by Ross Stripling. … Roberts said closer Kenley Jansen flew from Los Angeles to Cincinnati on Sunday. Jansen skipped the series in Denver out of concern the high altitude could trigger another episode of atrial fibrillation.