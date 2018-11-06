Dodgers, Dave Roberts in discussions for long-term contract

With the Dodgers’ Wednesday deadline to exercise manager Dave Roberts’s team option for 2019 looming, the club and Roberts remained in discussions on a new multi-year contract as of Tuesday morning, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The Dodgers have until Wednesday afternoon — 10 days after the 2018 season’s conclusion — to pick up the $1.1-million option on Roberts’s current deal. Front office members have been adamant about keeping Roberts beyond 2019, thus avoiding lame-duck status, but a long-term agreement isn’t guaranteed and wasn’t imminent Tuesday. The team could still decide to exercise the option and settle Roberts’s long-term future later in the offseason.
Roberts, 46, has led the Dodgers to the National League West title and the National League Championship series in each of his three years at the helm, and to the World Series the past two seasons. He carries a 287-200 regular-season record in his three years.
If Roberts returns, he’ll have to replace a couple members of his coaching staff — third-base and infield coach Chris Woodward became the Texas Rangers’ manager over the weekend and the Cincinnati Reds hired hitting coach Turner Ward to the same position on Tuesday.