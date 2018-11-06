Dodgers, Dave Roberts in discussions for long-term contract

The Dodgers have until Wednesday afternoon — 10 days after the 2018 season’s conclusion — to pick up the $1.1-million option on Roberts’s current deal. Front office members have been adamant about keeping Roberts beyond 2019, thus avoiding lame-duck status, but a long-term agreement isn’t guaranteed and wasn’t imminent Tuesday. The team could still decide to exercise the option and settle Roberts’s long-term future later in the offseason.