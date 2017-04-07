Dodgers struggle against left-handed pitching again in 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies

An encouraging effort from Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was pitching for only the second time since 2014, could not offset another sluggish performance against a left-handed starting pitcher in a 2-1 loss to the Rockies.

Ryu limited Colorado to two runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and maintained his fastball velocity, which often evaporated when he stressed his surgically-repaired left shoulder last season. He still exited with responsibility for a loss.

The Dodgers (3-2) could only scratch across one run against Colorado rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland, who was making his major-league debut. The Rockies rolled out a pair of right-handed relievers in the seventh and the eighth innings, but the Dodgers could not even the score.

The Rockies tagged Ryu for a run in the first inning. A pair of groundball singles put runners at first and second. Up came third baseman Nolan Arenado, the two-time All Star and Silver Slugger. Ryu fed him a fastball at the waist. Arenado roped an RBI double into the left-field corner.

A few minutes before the game, Arenado received a plaque commemorating his Gold Glove for 2016. He added to his early resume for a repeat performance in the third. After a two-out double by Justin Turner, Yasiel Puig smoked a grounder to the left side of the infield. Arenado sprawled to smother the baseball and bounced up in time to throw Puig out at first.

Arenado was protecting the pitching line of Freeland, a 23-year-old Denver native who was the eighth-overall pick in the 2015 draft. Freeland finished 2016 with a 3.91 earned-run average for triple-A Albuquerque. Colorado slotted Freeland for this assignment because of his team’s difficulty disarming southpaws.

Manager Dave Roberts stacked his lineup with seven right-handed hitters, plus switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal. Scott Van Slyke started at first base for the first time this season. In the fourth inning, he led off by bouncing on a changeup for a double. His hit set the stage for a small-ball rally.

No catcher in baseball hit more homers in 2016 than Grandal. Yet most of his power derives from his left side, so he dropped a bunt to advance Van Slyke to third. Enrique Hernandez tied the game by bringing Van Slyke home with a groundout.

In his only appearance in 2016, Ryu pitched into the fifth inning against San Diego before his arm strength abandoned him. His fastball velocity dipped into the mid-80s. The Padres drummed him out of the game and out of sight for the reason of the season.

Ryu managed to avoid that sort of battering in Friday’s fifth. He kept his fastball in the workable range of 89-91 mph. This time, it was his command that faltered. Rockies catcher Dustin Garneau pounded a belt-high, 89-mph fastball off the left-field pole for a solo shot to open the inning. Freeland followed up with a single that turned over the lineup for the third time.

Up next was leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon. He walked on eight pitches. As Ryu faced second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, long reliever Ross Stripling started to loosen in the bullpen. The Dodgers benefited from some overzealous base-running by Blackmon: Trying to break up a double ball hit by LeMahieu, Blackmon reached out to clip the foot of Logan Forsythe. Roberts challenged the maneuver on replay, and the umpires gave the Dodgers credit for two.

Trying to escape the inning, Roberts stuck with Ryu for one more batter, the left-handed hitter Carlos Gonzalez. Gonzalez chopped a 91-mph fastball off the edge of the plate, but the ball died in the grass, and Gonzalez earned an infield single. The hit ended Ryu’s afternoon.

Roberts chose right-handed Ross Stripling to replace Ryu. Stripling buzzed a 94-mph fastball past Arenado to strand runners at the corners and keep the Dodgers within one.

