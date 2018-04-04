With rain in forecast, Dodgers rotation is up in the air for this weekend in San Francisco

With rain in the forecast for Friday in San Francisco, the Dodgers have held off announcing their starting pitchers for the first two games of this weekend's series against the Giants. Clayton Kershaw will start on Sunday afternoon, but Friday and Saturday remain open.
Kenta Maeda will be available from the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale against Arizona. With the off day on Thursday, the Dodgers can slot Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu into the San Francisco series and still use Maeda as a reliever against the Diamondbacks.
"If there is a rainout, then we have to pivot and figure out who we want to throw," Roberts said. "There's some moving parts. We really don't have a lot of clarity."
He said that if Friday gets washed out, he does not believe the teams would play a doubleheader on Saturday or Sunday. The Dodgers make two more trips to San Francisco and the Giants start another series on Monday.
Kershaw is locked into Sunday because the Dodgers have next Monday off and want to keep Kershaw on his regular schedule.
"We want to make sure that Clayton pitches," Roberts said.
Turner, Koehler to stay in Arizona
Both third baseman Justin Turner (fractured wrist) and reliever Tom Koehler (shoulder strain) accompanied the Dodgers to Chase Field. They are not scheduled to make the trip to San Francisco. The duo will transition their rehabilitation to Camelback Ranch.
Turner is scheduled to start swinging a bat next week, Roberts said. There is still no timetable for Koehler's return.
Short hops: Julio Urias (anterior capsule surgery) recently had his tonsils removed, which delayed his throwing program, Roberts said. Urias has not been cleared to pitch on a mound yet. "From everything I understand, he is tracking in the right direction," Roberts said. "Body great. Shoulder great. So he's in a good place, and he'll resume throwing sometime next week."
