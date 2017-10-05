Dodgers' not so magical moments

At look at some of the lowlights from the Dodgers’ 2017 season, including several not-so-magical moments during a 1-16 late-August-into-September slide.

April 10

Situation: Dodgers fail their first real test of season.

Final score: Chicago 3, Dodgers 2.

Goats: Sergio Romo, Kenley Jansen.

What happened: After starting the season 4-3, the Dodgers head to Chicago to face the Cubs. With the scored 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Romo, then the setup man, gives up a leadoff single to Jon Jay, who advances to second on a weak grounder to shortstop. Jansen replaces Romo and strikes out Kris Bryant before giving up a game-winning single to Anthony Rizzo.

April 22

Situation: Dodgers drop to 8-10 after getting routed by Arizona again.

Final score: Arizona 11, Dodgers 5.

Goats: Kenta Maeda, Chris Hatcher, Ross Stripling.

What happened: After losing to Arizona 13-5, the Dodgers come back the next day and get routed again, as three pitchers give up 11 runs and 14 hits, including four homers. Maeda gives up six runs in five innings and his earned-run average balloons to 8.05, and the Dodgers fall four games behind the Diamondbacks in the National League West.

April 26

Situation: Dodgers hit their low point in the beginning of the season.

Final score: San Francisco 4, Dodgers 3.

Goats: Romo, Jansen.

What happened: Leading 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Dodgers turn to Romo, who gives up a single to Buster Posey and a homer to Christian Arroyo, allowing the Giants to pull within 3-2. Luis Avilan escapes further damage before giving up a solo shot to Mike Morse in the eighth, tying the score. It stays that way until the 10th, when the Giants put runners on second and third with a single, walk and sacrifice. Hunter Pence hits a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run and drop the Dodgers’ record to 10-12. The day after this game, the Dodgers start a run in which they win 81 of their next 105 games.

August 26

Situation: Dodgers start a bad skid.

Final score: Milwaukee 3, Dodgers 0.

Goat: The offense.

What happened: A seeming innocuous loss, but it started one of the worst skids in Dodgers history in which they lost 16 of 17 games, dropping from 91-36 to 92-52.

August 31

Situation: Dodgers lose fifth game in a row, swept by Arizona.

Final score: Arizona 8, Dodgers 1.

Goats: Maeda.

What happened: Dodgers fans begin to get seriously concerned. After not losing more than three games in a row all season, the Dodgers lose for the fifth consecutive time as the Diamondbacks complete a three-game series sweep. Maeda gives up seven runs in three innings and the Dodgers are never in the game.

Sept. 2

Situation: Dodgers swept in doubleheader by San Diego.

Final score: San Diego 6, Dodgers 5; San Diego 7, Dodgers 2.

Goats: Pedro Baez, Yu Darvish.

What happened: After a 1-0 win over San Diego seemed to turn things around, it all falls apart again. Baez gives up a walk-off homer to Yangervis Solarte in the first game. In the second game, Darvish fails to get out of the fourth inning and the offense sputters.

Sept. 4

Situation: Routed by Arizona again.

Final score: Arizona 13, Dodgers 0.

Goats: Baez, the offense.

What happened: The Dodgers lose the first of a somewhat more significant series than planned when Baez fails to get an out in the seventh inning, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 6-0 deficit and getting booed off the mound. J.D. Martinez hits four home runs and Josh Fields and Wilmer Font are also lit up in an embarrassing home loss in which the offense gets three hits.

Sept. 6

Situation: Swept by Arizona again.

Final score: Arizona 3, Dodgers 1.

Goats: The offense.

What happened: The Diamondbacks sweep the Dodgers for the second time in a week, outscoring L.A. 19-2 in the three-game set and moving to within 10 ½ games in the NL West. The Dodgers go 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Sept. 7

Situation: Clayton Kershaw gets hit hard.