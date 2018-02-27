Dodgers kept tabs on Tim Lincecum, but he ends up with Rangers

Lincecum, 33, did not pitch in 2017. He went 2-6 with a 9.16 earned-run average for the Angels in 2016. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2008 and 2009, but his last effective season as a starter came in 2011. From 2012 to 2016, his ERA was 4.94 with 1.459 walks plus hits per nine innings.