A closer look at Manny Machado
Born: July 6, 1992 in Hialeah, Fla.
Drafted by Baltimore as the third overall pick of the 2010 draft.
Contract status: Free agent after this season.
Injury history
Sept. 23, 2013: dislocated his left knee. Had reconstructive surgery and was activated from the disabled list on April 30, 2014.
Aug. 11, 2014: tore a ligament in his right knee and had season-ending surgery, but returned to play all 162 games in 2015.
Statistics
2012: .262/.295/.445/98 OPS+, seven homers, 26 RBIs in 51 games
2013: .283/.314/.432/102, 51 doubles, 14 homers in 156 games.
2014: .278/.324/.431/110, 14 doubles, 12 homers, 32 RBIs in 82 games.
2015: .286/.359/.502/132, 30 doubles, 35 homers, 86 RBIs in 162 games.
2016: .294/.343/.533/130, 40 doubles, 37 homers, 96 RBIs in 157 games.
2017: .259/.310/.471/107, 33 doubles, 33 homers, 95 RBIs in 156 games.
2018: .315/.387/.575/164, 21 doubles, 24 homers, 65 RBIs in 96 games.
Won Gold Glove at third base in 2013 and 2015. Finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Four-time all-star.