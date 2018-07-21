Ducks reveal third alternative jersey in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary

Next season will mark the 25th anniversary of the Ducks’ inception, so the team will mix in some silver to their third jersey … and orange, teal, jade, eggplant, white and black.
The Ducks on Saturday unveiled the third, or alternate, jersey that will be worn a handful of times in recognition of the silver anniversary of the franchise’s inaugural season in 1993-94. The original Mighty Ducks logo is the centerpiece, against a primary eggplant background, with teal and silver accents, a silver interior collar and orange hockey sticks.
It is intended to honor all phases of the franchise, which switched to a black, white and gold combination for the 2006-07 season and later morphed into their current look that uses orange on the sleeves and the webbed “D” logo on the front.
The third jersey was revealed at a private event for season-ticket holders by Guy Hebert, the original Mighty Ducks goalie. The Ducks will play their home opener against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 8, 25 years to the day the teams played in the first Mighty Ducks game.