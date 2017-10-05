Injured Ryan Getzlaf won't play in Ducks season opener against Arizona

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle knew his team would be short-handed to begin the season, but he might not have seen the latest injury coming.

Already without defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen and center Ryan Kesler as they recover from offseason surgeries, the Ducks also will be without Ryan Getzlaf, the team's captain and No. 1 center, when they open the season at home Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The three-time all-star and team leader in points last season (73) left practice last week with a lower-body injury, but he appeared on track to play Thursday after participating fully in practice one day earlier.

However, Getzlaf was unable to go in Thursday's morning skate, and Carlyle confirmed he won't be ready for Game 1.

Corey Perry is the only healthy player remaining from the Ducks' projected top line. Patrick Eaves, who is slated to play left wing on the No. 1 unit, also won't be ready as he deals with a day-to-day lower-body injury.

Giovani Fiore, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in San Diego on Thursday morning, could suit up for his first NHL game.

With three of the Ducks' top-six forwards sidelined, and two of their top-four defensemen, Carlyle must improvise to keep the team on track. That means lots of lineup tinkering, with Rickard Rakell probably now moving to No. 1 center, at least until Getzlaf is back.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. CAPTION Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. CAPTION All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem. All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem.

sports@latimes.com