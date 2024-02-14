Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker to miss Clippers game at Golden State

Clippers guard Bones Hyland and forward P.J. Tucker are skipping Wednesday night’s game at Golden State, but will be back with the team after the All-Star break, according to sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times.

Hyland, who has played in 19 games, and Tucker, who has played in 12 games since being acquired from the 76ers along with James Harden, have been out of the rotation and needed the “extra day for some head space right now,” one person said.

Both are expected back when the Clippers start play after the All-Star break at Oklahoma City on Feb. 22.

Tucker, who had complained about his playing time, had conversations with the Clippers about his status. He was not traded at the deadline last week and a buyout doesn’t appear to be on the horizon. Tucker has a player option for $11.5 million for next season.

Clippers coach Ty Lue said last week that, “we like PJ here and he’ll get an opportunity.”

Lue said he understood that Tucker has been frustrated with his lack of playing time.

“Well, that’s part of the game,” Lue said. “If you’re a competitor, you’re going to get frustrated because everybody wants to play. And so like I said, PJ will be OK.”