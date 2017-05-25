With season over, Ducks defensemen Lindholm and Vatanen both set to undergo shoulder surgery

The Ducks revealed a host of injuries when they conducted season-ending exit meetings Thursday, some that will affect next season.

Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen will each need shoulder surgery to repair torn labrums, general manager Bob Murray said.

Lindholm will need four to five months of recovery and Vatanen “is worse,” Murray said.

“Labrums, one front, one back,” Murray said. “Tough kids.”

Lindholm was injured in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Calgary Flames and Vatanen was injured in the same series.

Forwards Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell each have high-ankle sprains, although Murray said Eaves’ injury in the second round had more to do with a bone bruise where the two ankle bones come together.

“That was what was holding us back,” Murray said. “It was not the high ankle sprain. That’s gone. It was the bone bruise. He could be a while with that one.”

Eaves was a key power-play specialist who played on the top line with Ryan Getzlaf. He got twisted in a corner and his foot got caught underneath him.

“I tried skating there towards the end and I just wasn’t able to explode off it or push,” Eaves said. “Even if they got me out there, I probably would have been a liability and that’s the last thing I wanted to do to this team.”

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa said he suffered a torn MCL in his knee during the second round, but he returned in the conference finals.

Bieksa said it was his first serious knee injury, and it happened on an accidental collision with teammate Shea Theodore.

“Very freaky play,” Bieksa said. “It was unfortunate because how many little confrontations you have in the corners, how many hard hits you take? And I had something in the Calgary series that I received that also kind of played into that knee injury. All those little hits and that one does me in. So, it sucks. But that’s playoffs, right?”

Also, center Logan Shaw suffered a torn groin but did not undergo surgery, Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. Center Nate Thompson played with a hairline fracture in his ankle from the first round, Murray said.

