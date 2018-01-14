Ducks acquire J.T. Brown, the first player in NHL to protest during national anthem

J.T. Brown made waves when he raised his fist during the national anthem earlier this season, marking the first such protest by an NHL player against racial inequality and police brutality.

Now, he's a member of the Ducks.

The team moved quickly to pick up the right winger on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Lightning waived him. To make room, the Ducks waived forward Logan Shaw, who posted eight points in 42 games with the club this season.

Brown, an African American, quickly ended his protest in October after receiving death threats, and the agitator's play dropped off with one goal and three assists in 24 games.

"I understand that this issue cannot be resolved overnight, nor can I do it alone. I am done raising my fist during the national anthem," Brown said in October.

"I am now using this support, opportunity and platform to call out everyone who agreed or disagreed with me to help by sharing suggestions, continuing respectful conversations and looking for ways they too can help make a difference in their community."

He'll likely fill a fourth-line role with the Ducks, where his penchant for fighting and gritty play will fit right in with coach Randy Carlyle's brand of toughness on the ice.

Brown, 27, has plenty of playoff experience with 37 games. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Lightning in 2015.

Shaw joined the Ducks in 2016 and produced 18 points over two seasons.