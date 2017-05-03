Ryan Getzlaf leads Ducks to 4-3 overtime win against Oilers in Game 4 to even series

Ryan Getzlaf made history Wednesday. But more important, he may have also saved the Ducks’ season, scoring two goals and assisting on two others in a 4-3 overtime victory win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the game-winning goal 45 seconds into the extra period, one-timing a feed from Getzlaf — who else? — past Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot from the center of the left circle.

Getzlaf’s two second-period goals were the 35th and 36th of his postseason career, breaking Teemu Selanne’s franchise record. And with two assists, Getzlaf has 13 points in eight playoff games this season.

But the number he and Ducks really care about is two. Because with back-to-back victories in Edmonton, they knotted the series with the Oilers at two wins apiece, turning the best-of-seven playoff into a best of three, beginning Friday night in Anaheim.

Home ice hasn’t been an advantage in this series though — or in this postseason in general. With the Ducks’ win Wednesday, the home team has lost all four games in this series while in the NHL postseason the home team is 26-31.

The Oilers, who hadn’t lost consecutive games at home since March 12 and had lost consecutive games in regulation only three times in 67 games dating to Dec. 1, looked like they were going to buck this spring’s playoff trends with a solid first period in which they took advantage of a Ducks’ mistake and a freak bounce to take a 2-0 lead.

Milan Lucic got the first goal less than five minutes before the first intermission, collecting a loose puck in the crease and redirecting it off the near post 18 seconds after the Ducks were whistled for too many men on the ice.

Connor McDavid, the NHL’s regular-season points leader, then doubled the advantage two minutes later with his second goal of the series. The Oilers captain was actually trying to get the puck to Leon Draisaitl in the slot on a power play, but the pass bounced off the right skate of Duck defenseman Shea Theodore and came right back to McDavid, whose wrister cleanly beat Duck goalie John Gibson.

Photos from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers on May 3, 2017.

It was the second time in as many games that a puck bounced off Theodore and wound up in the goal. The Ducks have allowed at least one power-play goal in seven of their eight playoff games.

But the Ducks shut down the Oilers after that, with Edmonton going more than 13 minutes without a shot on goal at one point sandwiching the second intermission.

And that gave Getzlaf time to lead the comeback from the 2-0 deficit.

