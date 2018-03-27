Advertisement

By Mike Coppinger
Mar 26, 2018 | 6:30 PM
Up next for the Ducks: Tuesday at Vancouver
Ryan Getzlaf (15) of the Ducks and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers battle for the puck in the third period Sunday. The Ducks won 5-4 in overtime. (Jason Franson / Associated Press)

DUCKS AT VANCOUVER

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 710.

Update: The Ducks, for the second consecutive game, somehow pulled out a point in a game in which they were dominated. This time, it was two points with a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory Sunday over the Edmonton Oilers. With a win over the Canucks, the Ducks would complete a season sweep of Vancouver. The last two victories were by shutout, and the other one wasn't close, either. Each victory was by at least three goals. Ryan Getzlaf and Josh Manson returned to the lineup Sunday and the Ducks head to Vancouver with a fully healthy squad. The Canucks have won two of three games since losing seven in a row. The Ducks signed right wing Troy Terry to a three-year, entry-level contract Monday. The 20-year-old Terry starred at the University of Denver with 48 points in 39 games this season and he also played on Team USA's Olympic squad. The 2015 fifth-round pick could make his NHL debut against the Canucks.

