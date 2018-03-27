Up next for the Ducks: Tuesday at Vancouver

Update: The Ducks, for the second consecutive game, somehow pulled out a point in a game in which they were dominated. This time, it was two points with a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory Sunday over the Edmonton Oilers. With a win over the Canucks, the Ducks would complete a season sweep of Vancouver. The last two victories were by shutout, and the other one wasn't close, either. Each victory was by at least three goals. Ryan Getzlaf and Josh Manson returned to the lineup Sunday and the Ducks head to Vancouver with a fully healthy squad. The Canucks have won two of three games since losing seven in a row. The Ducks signed right wing Troy Terry to a three-year, entry-level contract Monday. The 20-year-old Terry starred at the University of Denver with 48 points in 39 games this season and he also played on Team USA's Olympic squad. The 2015 fifth-round pick could make his NHL debut against the Canucks.