Update: The Ducks beat the Sharks 5-2 in San Jose to open the season, part of a 5-1-1 run out of the gates. But those good times are long gone, as Anaheim limps into this game having been outscored 15-6 in a four-game losing streak. The Ducks play 11 of their next 13 games at home and the road games are at Staples Center against the Kings and in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.