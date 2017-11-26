Kings look to build off solid performance in win over Ducks

Trevor Lewis of the Kings hardly ever gets tapped on the shoulder to take part in a shootout. And when it happened late Saturday night, he wasn’t flowing with confidence.

Lewis was sent out in the fourth round against Ducks goalie Ryan Miller. It so happened that Miller and Lewis practiced together in informal offseason skates, and Miller had stopped Lewis in a shootout in 2013.

“I think I’ve shot in two shootouts in my life and one was against him,” Lewis said.

Lewis actually had four previous shootout attempts in his 10-year career with no success, until he beat Miller cleanly with a wrist shot to help the Kings earn a 2-1 win at Staples Center.

“I think he’s studied shooters a lot and I’ve shot on him in the summertime quite a bit, so I think he kind of knew what I was going to do, so I switched it up and fortunately it went in,” Lewis said.

Jonathan Quick clinched it with a save on Kevin Roy to complete a dramatic comeback fitting of the rivalry after pedestrian hockey the first two periods, by Ducks-Kings standards. The Kings tied it on Dustin Brown’s second-chance shot that went in off Hampus Lindholm with 92 seconds remaining, with Quick pulled for an extra attacker.

It was a one-goal game triumph for the Kings after they lost their previous five one-goal games. Defense shared some blame in that skid, and coach John Stevens said he saw improvement.

“I think we know that if we’re better without the puck, we have it more,” Stevens said. “If we can hold lines better, get plays killed in their own zone, we have it more, so I thought the team played hard in that regard. I think that’s an area that we’re going to continue to focus on getting better at.”

Etc.

There was “no update at this time” on Andy Andreoff after Andreoff was knocked out of the game by a punch from Kevin Bieksa, Kings general manager Rob Blake said. … The Kings put Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Laich was reassigned to Ontario on Saturday after he cleared regular waivers. He signed a one-year contract last month but was scratched the last six games.

