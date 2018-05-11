Here's how the four NHL conference finalists match up

Outlook: Tampa Bay is in the East final for the third time in four seasons. The speedy Lightning rebounded after losing their opener against Boston by limiting the Bruins' five-on-five chances. Tampa Bay's fine two-way defense corps is led by Victor Hedman, a Norris Trophy finalist. The line of Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson excelled against Boston, and Kucherov is always dangerous. Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy (2.20, .927) has been solid. Less was expected of the Capitals than in previous seasons, but they've achieved more after retooling and not finishing first overall. They've averaged a playoff-high 3.58 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom (hand) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (upper body) are day-to-day.