Kings take Gabe Vilardi at No. 11 in NHL draft; Nico Hischier is selected first overall by Devils

The Kings, in the unaccustomed position of choosing early in the NHL draft after a few years of success and other years of trading away their first-round selection, chose Windsor center Gabe Vilardi as the 11th pick in the annual draft, held Friday in Chicago.

Vilardi, who stands 6 feet 3, scored 29 goals and 61 points in 49 games last season for Windsor, which won the Memorial Cup. He had been the fourth-ranked North American skater but was available when it came time for the offense-starved Kings to make their pick, apparently because of questions about his skating.

The Ducks didn’t have a first-round pick but they reached agreement on a three-year contract with forward Patrick Eaves, who had cost them a conditional draft pick when they acquired him from Dallas. That pick became a first-rounder when the Ducks reached the Western Conference finals. The average annual value of Eaves’ contract is $3.15 million, with salaries of $3.3 million next season, $3.15 million in 2018-19 and $3 million in 2019-20. Eaves scored 11 goals in 20 regular-season games and two in seven playoff games before a high ankle sprain forced him out of the lineup and put a serious dent in the Ducks’ offense.

In a mild surprise, Swiss-born center Nico Hischier — who played for Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — was chosen first overall, by the New Jersey Devils. He and center Nolan Patrick had been neck-and-neck as 1-2 in the rankings compiled by the NHL’s Central Scouting department, but Patrick was No. 1 in the final ranking of North American skaters. However, Patrick missed some games last season with Brandon of the Western Hockey League after he underwent hernia surgery and that might have affected teams’ perception of him.

Patrick, whose father, Steve, and uncle, James, played in the NHL, was claimed second by the Philadelphia Flyers. Hischier, the highest-drafted Swiss player in NHL history, had 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games last season for Halifax.

Dallas chose promising defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Finland at No. 3 and Colorado took another defenseman, 5-11 Cale Makar, at No. 4. Rounding out the top five, Vancouver took center Elias Pettersson of the Swedish team Timra.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights, with the sixth pick, continued to build their roster and their depth by choosing center Cody Glass from Portland of the Western Hockey League, who was the sixth-ranked North American skater in the draft rankings compiled by the Central Scouting department.

