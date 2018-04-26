NHL playoffs: Bruins score 4 in 3rd to beat Maple Leafs 7-4 in Game 7

Kasperi Kapanen put Toronto ahead 4-3 with a short-handed goal in the second, but Boston scored four times in the third period to pull away. Torey Krug tied it, DeBrusk gave Boston the lead with 14:35 to play, David Pastrnak added a goal with 8:21 left to help clinch it, and Brad Marchand lofted one into the empty net with 51 seconds left to set off a celebration in the stands.