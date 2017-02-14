Los Angeles Kings are expected to call up top forward prospect Adrian Kempe

The Kings are expected to recall top forward prospect Adrian Kempe.

Their first-round pick from 2014 has spent two seasons with Ontario of the American Hockey League and has yet to make his NHL debut. The Kings concluded their bye week Tuesday and next play Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Staples Center.

The promotion of Kempe would occur after Devin Setoguchi reportedly cleared waivers and was re-assigned to Ontario.

Kempe, 20, was expected to take strides this season, his second full season as a professional, following his development in Sweden. He was thought to perhaps compete for a job, especially after early injuries to Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore, and he drew praise from Kings Coach Darryl Sutter in the exhibition season.

“He’s just a year older, just straight maturity,” Sutter said in October. “… With the hockey IQ he has and the speed that he has, the only adjustment is experience. He’s adjusted to the ice and you can see that. He’s a fun player to watch.”

Kempe has 11 goals and 19 points with a minus-seven rating in 43 games with the Ontario Reign this season.