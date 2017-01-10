Kings' Carter and Doughty, Ducks' Kesler and Fowler named to All-Star rosters

Kings forward Jeff Carter, who ranks among the NHL’s top scorers with 22 goals, and durable defenseman Drew Doughty, a league leader in ice time, will skate on home ice when the NHL stages its All-Star weekend Jan 28-29 at Staples Center. Ducks center Ryan Kesler, who leads the team in scoring, and defenseman Cam Fowler will have a short drive to fulfill their All-Star duties after rosters were announced Tuesday by the NHL.

The four were among the players chosen by the league’s hockey operations staff to participate in the All-Star festivities at Staples Center, which will be capped on Jan. 29 by a three-on-three tournament matching teams from each of the four divisions. One captain from each division was chosen in a fan vote, and the NHL chose the other 36 players. Each team will have six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

Doughty, whose stalwart defensive play has made him a franchise player since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2008 and was a key factor in him winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman last season, was chosen to his third All-Star Game. It will be the first for Carter, whose performance has helped keep the low-scoring Kings in the playoff hunt. Kesler, a two-way standout who leads the NHL with 528 faceoff wins, will make his second All-Star appearance, while Fowler will make his All-Star debut.

The coaches, also announced on Tuesday, will be Michel Therrien of Montreal (Atlantic Division), John Tortorella of Columbus (Metropolitan Division), Bruce Boudreau of Minnesota (Central Division) and Peter DeBoer of San Jose (Pacific Division). They automatically qualified based on their respective teams’ having the best points percentage (points earned divided by possible points) in their team’s division on Tuesday, the halfway point of the NHL season.

This will be the third NHL All-Star Game held in Los Angeles. The Kings hosted the 1981 contest at the Forum and the 2002 game at Staples Center.

Here are the full rosters:

Central Division

F-Patrick Kane, Chicago; Patrik Laine, Winnipeg; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado; Tyler Seguin, Dallas; Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis; Jonathan Toews, Chicago.

D-Duncan Keith, Chicago; D-P.K. Subban, Nashville (fan vote); Ryan Suter, Minnesota.

G-Corey Crawford, Chicago; G-Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota

Pacific Division

F-Jeff Carter, Kings; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Bo Horvat, Vancouver; Ryan Kesler, Ducks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton (fan vote); Joe Pavelski, San Jose.

D-Brent Burns, San Jose; Drew Doughty, Kings’ Cam Fowler, Ducks

G-Martin Jones, San Jose; Mike Smith, Arizona

Atlantic Division

F-Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay; Brad Marchand, Boston; Auston Matthews, Toronto; Frans Nielsen, Detroit; Kyle Okposo, Buffalo; Vincent Trocheck, Florida.

D-Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay; Erik Karlsson, Ottawa; Shea Weber, Montreal.

G-Carey Price, Montreal (fan vote); Tuukka Rask, Boston

Metropolitan Division